Halibut dinner drive-thru a delicious success for North Powder schools
Every year we make it a point to eat a delicious halibut dinner put on by the North Powder School District. Unfortunately with COVID-19 they were unable to put it on last year. However, this year they got creative and did a drive-thru with amazing and delicious success. Hats off to every single person who made it happen — we can’t thank them enough.
Ivan and Judi Richter
Elgin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.