Perhaps Head Start should take a closer look as there is a lot of spurious information out there about children and coronavirus.
Children can carry the coronavirus, and they may also have serious disabling consequences. There is something called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome that children can get when being around those who have the coronavirus. Search for "medical acronym MIS-C."
To see images of MIS-C, search "MIS-C images" and then the "show all images."
There is another one called "flaccid paralysis." Search for "flaccid paralysis reported in children," and pick the "children’s hospital" link.
Stuart Croghan
Cove Ave
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.