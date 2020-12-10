While the COVID-19 pandemic has literally been a challenge of a lifetime, without immediate action and bipartisanship in D.C., our lives are about to get a lot harder. The moratorium on evictions and expanded federal unemployment benefits will both end this month, and millions of Americans are already on the verge of homelessness and financial ruin. This historic reality — in addition to the death toll resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic — will be part of the legacy of President Donald Trump, which we must now resolve.
A great deal of these issues will be left to individual states to address however they can. Of the numerous issues facing the state of Oregon, a lack of affordable housing is once again one of the most pressing we are facing. A survey conducted by Portland State University researchers found that 36% of 460 Oregon tenants surveyed reporting they owed back rent, and another study reported that between 12% and 15% of renters in Oregon have been unable to keep up with their rental payments during the pandemic.
Oregon must enact a statewide moratorium on evictions throughout the duration of the pandemic. Foreclosures should be suspended. Although this will not be welcome news to landlords who have been doing their best to support their tenants, it is what needs to be done to save lives.
The state must also expand emergency rental assistance during this period. It's the only humane thing to do.
Brittany Pryce
La Grande
