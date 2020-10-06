It appears the city council of Union, in all its wisdom, has chosen to allow pigs within residential areas of the city. In itself, not a big deal, except that with 16 total property owners within 300 feet of the pigs, 12 owners were adamantly against the pigs. For those not doing the math, that is 75% of the affected owners.
No, the council didn't care about us, our concerns for our property values, the possible stench or for that matter we just don't want them. Do you know what they did care about? What the pigs' names were, do they have shelter (which became an issue since they didn't have a proper one) and do the kids love them. Yes, these are very important items when you're trying to justify voting against the majority.
And how was this brought up? Union allows a "conditional use permit" for a person to get permission to have pigs. It's very interesting that only Union allows this. All other communities in our valley, Elgin, Cove, North Powder and La Grande, specifically do not allow swine at all in residential areas.
Imagine that.
So, Grande Ronde Valley, listen up. Bring your pigs here. They're all welcome.
John Schwendemann
Union
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.