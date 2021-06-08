On Flag Day, June 14, we commemorate the adoption of the American flag. For more than 200 years, Old Glory has served as a symbol of our nation’s freedom and as a source of pride for our citizens. In patriotic parades and musical salutes, we support our local military and recognize the significance of the Stars and Stripes.
Flag Day is also a time to honor our nation’s veterans who have willingly served to protect the flag and the ideals it represents. With each ceremonial fold of the flag, we recognize the principles on which our country was founded: liberty, unity, justice and sacrifice.
On Flag Day, join me and more than three-quarters of a million American Legion Auxiliary members across the nation as we honor our service members and reflect on their commitment to our country. A Flag Retirement Ceremony will take place at the VFW High Valley Post 4060 in Union, with the VFW and the La Grande American Legion Post 43 working as a team. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. June 14 at 518 N. Main St., Union.
Whether you are a veteran, the loved one of a service member or a patriotic citizen, there are many ways to honor local heroes, such as visiting veterans’ homes, assisting with recognition ceremonies, collecting personal memories and photos from veterans to create keepsake journals or simply flying the U.S. flag in tribute to their sacrifice.
As you wave the flag on June 14, remember that showing your gratitude for veterans does not have to be limited to Flag Day, Memorial Day or Veterans Day. Throughout the year, join the American Legion Auxiliary in serving veterans, military and their families who have sacrificed for our freedom.
The American Legion Auxiliary is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. To learn more visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.
Kathi Karnowski
President, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43, La Grande
