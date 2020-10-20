I would like to urge everyone to reelect Nicole Howard to the La Grande City Council Position 2. I have known Nicole for 15 years and was her colleague for much of that time at Eastern Oregon University.
Nicole is one of the most precise and careful thinkers I know, able to analyze and understand issues with a view to finding solutions to the challenges faced by any community. She is keenly interested in the various topics of concern to the citizens of La Grande, from education to the environment to support for families to making the city the most vibrant and livable it can be.
As a person, Nicole is smart, honest, funny and compassionate. She is a woman of integrity and insight. She has a historian's sense of the interconnections between where we have been as a community and where we are going, or even better, what we can truly become if we work at it.
Please cast your vote for Nicole Howard so she can continue her work on the city council. She is the kind of city councilor I want guiding the future of La Grande. Don't you?
Kathleen Dahl
La Grande
