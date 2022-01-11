Idaho Power is continuing their bullying of Oregon landowners. The law does not allow a utility to force landowners to enter their property absent a Certificate of Public Convenience, which would allow them to have the court condemn the property to build a transmission line.
The company cannot get a Certificate of Public Convenience until the Oregon Department of Energy issues a final Site Certificate. This has not occurred, and there are multiple contested cases ongoing regarding the transmission line that need to be resolved prior to issuing a Site Certificate.
Stop B2H and numerous private citizens have active contested cases, many of which will likely go to the Oregon Supreme Court for final resolution. The issues are multiple, including a failure to adequately address wildfire risk and invasive weeds, impacts to the Oregon Trail, noise above safe noise standards, impacts to threatened and endangered fish, impacts to wells and springs, and the list goes on and on.
Since day one this out-of-state utility has advertised and told property owners that this transmission line is a “done deal" and there is no point in fighting it. Idaho Power has misled and misinformed citizens to get them to accommodate its demands. Eastern Oregon is not filled with a bunch of sheep that will just bow down and allow themselves to be run over by this out-of-state utility.
Idaho Power is in it for the profit the utility users will be forced to pay for the development of this unnecessary transmission line. We are in it to protect our environment and quality of life. They have money, but we have heart, and the fight continues.
Irene Gilbert
La Grande
