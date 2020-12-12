Local landowners need to be sure they get their money’s worth from Idaho Power
Idaho Power is contacting landowners to negotiate payments for the unapproved Boardman to Hemingway Transmission line. The company states it has obtained an easement from one large landowner. Do not be pushed into a payment for this potential transmission line that is less than you should receive in the unlikely event the line is ever built.
The Union County planner directed Idaho Power to consider as forest land only land in the county that is currently growing trees (predominant use). This is not consistent with the land use laws for the state. Forest land is defined by the soil types, and the counties are prohibited from basing it on predominant use. Most of the land in Union County is by Land Conservation and Development Commission rules “forest land,” and landowners need to be compensated accordingly. By using predominant use, the developer is able to categorize more than 1,200 acres of forest land the line would cross as grazing land and avoid paying the owners the amount they should receive.
I am writing this letter to the editor so that landowners in Union County are made aware that it is likely their land is legally forest land and the developer should be offering compensation regarding the trees that could be produced on the land during the life of the transmission line. In the event that Idaho Power condemns land for a transmission line, this, plus some other compensation, is the minimum amount the judgment must include as compensation.
Irene Gilbert
La Grande
