"A clever person solves a problem. A wise person avoids it." — Albert Einstein
Idaho Power Corporation's proposed "B2H" power line is outdated and creates problems we'd be wise to avoid.
"A clever person solves a problem. A wise person avoids it." — Albert Einstein
Idaho Power Corporation's proposed "B2H" power line is outdated and creates problems we'd be wise to avoid.
The B2H power line offers no benefits to Oregonians, only many burdens. We would endure permanent problems: damage and defacement to our hills, views, plants and wildlife. While there are many reasons not to build B2H, the most compelling to me is the increased risk of wildfire. Power lines are a common cause of fires.
At 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2018, a power line started the Camp Fire 8 miles from Paradise, California. One hour later, the fire ripped through the town of 26,000 people. That fire killed 86 people, scorched 155,000 acres and destroyed 19,000 buildings. Idaho Power wants to put B2H within a mile or two of La Grande. Did I mention that La Grande is far drier? We get about 18 inches of rain yearly, while Paradise receives 60.
Recent advances in technology, changes in economic factors and concerns about hacking, terrorism and our planet's health make long-distance power lines outdated. Local power production — like OTEC's community solar project — is safer and more secure.
Idaho Power Corporation's cleverness will cause unnecessary destruction and risks to Eastern Oregonians. Let's be wise and avoid this project. Show your disapproval of this bad idea. Visit www.stopb2h.org for more information.
John Winters
La Grande
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.