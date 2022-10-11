A recent letter (Levi Bakke, The Observer, Sept. 27) illustrates a troubling substitute for reasoned political discussion.
A black flag, dolled up to resemble our National Emblem, is not “a black American flag.” That fake is a corruption of the U.S. flag. What does the flag waver plan for the U.S. Constitution and government, while they “give no quarter” in the fight to do it? It doesn’t sound like a political discussion to me.
The black flag is not just “a political statement.” This thin argument won’t wash. The flag is a rallying point that gives offense to many, including us vets.
Then, the letter gets busy gaslighting us about being divided. If unity has been lost, it is not the rest of us who tore it apart. It asks for truth to be seen, but it does not say what that truth is.
The U.S. flag stands for people “to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.” You want to have a political discussion? Those are my principles, and I will discuss them proudly.
The letter never says what the writer’s principles are. It’s all complaint, innuendo, no quarter given and gaslight.
Marcus Lester
Summerville
