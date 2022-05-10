I am endorsing Paul Anderes as our best candidate for Union County Commissioner for a second term. He has served with 150% commitment for the county during his first term.
I have known about Paul for 15 years. My brother was his colleague at Oregon State University during Paul’s master program in agricultural education. He is a well-known leader in the high school agricultural education venue. His FFA leadership was a boon for his current leadership role.
Mr. Anderes has been, and continues to be, a leader for multiple Union County objectives:
• Promoter for emergency fuel source at the Union County Airport.
• Active member of the Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation Board, advocating for the new hospital renovation.
• Community liaison for public health administration, county emergency management and hospital leadership initiative.
• Active supporter for Union County high school FFA activities. (I recently saw him at the Imbler FFA Annual Dinner where he was volunteering, serving up barbecue).
• Advocate for early opening for Union County Schools during COVID shutdowns.
• Prominent member of the community who is interested in constituents’ concerns.
All in all, Mr. Anderes loves working for the members of our county, from hospital employees to ODOT snowplow drivers. I have never seen a county commissioner be more involved with positive drive and enthusiasm.
I wholeheartedly support Mr. Anderes’ run for his second term as a Union County Commissioner. Please join me in voting for Paul for his second term.
Gerrie Gardner
Summerville
