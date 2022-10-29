David Moyal and Denise Wheeler are running for a place on the La Grande City Council.
Wheeler has said little about serious solutions to issues facing La Grande. But she has expressed her concerns about “transparency” in the budget process.
If Wheeler served on the budget vommittee, or even attended its meetings, she would know that La Grande’s budget process is very transparent. The budget committee has seven citizen members. All committee meetings are publicly noticed, recorded and broadcast. The public is welcome to attend and there is ample opportunity for public input. The city manager is available to answer budget questions from any councilor or citizen.
The budget is published on the city’s website, and full budget materials are available to anyone who asks for them prior to budget committee meetings. Additionally, the budget is reviewed by an independent out-of-town auditor.
We deserve city councilors who have taken the time to familiarize themselves with how our city government works. Wheeler’s opponent, David Moyal, has done that. He currently serves as the volunteer chair of the city's parks and recreation commission. He participated in a recent work session with La Grande’s Urban Renewal Agency and has attended numerous city council meetings. He has worked to learn the details of our city’s finances and how our local government works.
Moyal would be an informed, effective and capable city councilor. I urge people to vote for him.
Michael Howard
La Grande
