I appreciate Mr. David Moyal's service of laying out the Renew La Grande platform for voters. I want to provide the details he omits to better inform voters about our platform.
The city posts meeting agendas and minutes online, but between June 2018 and October 2020, the city did not post full meeting materials online prior to meetings, depriving citizens of the ability to make informed comments. Federal law allows the city to fund the broadcast of meetings on its PEG channel via noncommercial sponsorship by businesses and franchise fee revenue, a process ubiquitous throughout the U.S. and easily emulated here.
La Grande's record of snow management has been abysmal since I have lived here, an issue that really hit home for me last fall when a broken foot forced me to drive to work on unsafe roads knowing that I would not be able to walk away from an accident caused by adverse conditions.
Lastly, several hundred people protested in the spring following the death of George Floyd, revealing that many people in the community believe there is work to be done building relationships between law enforcement and the public. A "coffee hour" was part of a larger discussion with The Observer specific to increasing trust in police in the Sac Annex, where I lived for years regularly listening to victims lie to police about violent crime allegations because they feared their abusers more than they trusted officers.
Mr. Moyal and other residents can discuss city issues with me at 541-805-2630.
Alex McHaddad
La Grande
