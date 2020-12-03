The fact that Anytime Fitness is still open and requiring no pandemic safety measures makes me absolutely sick. The irresponsibility is going to affect our community negatively. That is the only possible outcome.
I have reached out to the governor, OSHA, a few newspapers, Anytime Fitness' main email — and nothing. Oh wait, Anytime Fitness in Canada called me a Karen because I'm causing a scene.
The Anytime Fitness website maintains they care about their communities. I don't believe them.
COVID-19 is killing people young and old. Our county is in "extreme risk," and then stupid happens. I'm moving. This place is ridiculous.
Sara Richmond
La Grande
