Every July 4 since 1995, I've worn the same T-shirt. It is now full of holes and shredded. It is a commemorative shirt. On the front is an artist's rendering of a wildland firefighter kneeling in the black. On the back are 14 names, all lost in the South Canyon Fire on Storm King Mountain July 4, 1994. One of them, Kathi Beck, was a member of the Mazamas, an outdoors club in Portland. We sent a donation to the Prineville Interagency Hotshots in her memory.
I sometimes wonder if remembering the dead does any good. It doesn't bring them back. Is remembering enough, is it meaningful? I try to honor their bravery, their courage in their last moments of agony. And the grief of their loved ones. Such a loss of young lives.
Although I have my doubts, I will continue to wear this tattered shirt. It is the only thing I can do.
Michael R. Rosenbaum
La Grande
