I read with interest and totally agree with Mike McCarter's Other Views column in the May 1 edition of The Observer.
For way too long rural Oregonians have lived under the thumb of a Democratic governor and Legislature that design the rules and laws to fit the metropolitan scene, totally ignoring the lifestyle of ranchers, logger and citizens in rural Northeastern Oregon. As former Oregon Rep. Mark Simmons said, and I believe hundreds of others agree, it is time to part ways with them in every legal way available.
I would say to the folks in rural Oregon that it is time to divorce ourselves from the big government in Salem and the metro area.
Duane Berry
Imbler
