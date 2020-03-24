I'm going to do it again, like so many times before. With spring comes bird chirping, with bird chirping comes baseball and softball, with baseball and softball comes me. And there I'll be again this year, parked in a lawn chair out beyond the left-field fence, soaking in the warmth of Optimist Field.
Me in my lucky shirt, adorned with mustard stains and relish. A shirt that will again fail in its attempt to cover a protruding gut, regardless the amount of stretching and pulling. Old Glory will not be wafting down the left-field line this time, there will be no close play at the plate, and the distinct aroma of Icy Hot merged with popcorn will not fill the air — but there I'll be … like so many times before.
With not much to do and nowhere to go, with a pristine field of green beckoning, and with the thought of Fogerty belting out "Put me in Coach" over a cranked-up P.A. system, it's more than I can endure. So, I won't even try.
It's a sad day when bats fall silent and there is no joyful noise coming from the dugout. It's a sad day when the youth of America are not allowed to play America's game, but America's game will return. It surely will return.
Breaking free from the restraints of my granddaughter-imposed house arrest, I'm ballpark-bound. The virus has shut most things down, but it ain't shutting me down, not today. "Play ball!"
Mike Hayden
Cove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.