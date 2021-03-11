I would like to add to the comments made by Patricia Kennedy of Union in her recent letter to the editor concerning inclusiveness and the Union County Sheriff's Office under Cody Bowen.
I certainly agree with her assertions that coverage from The Observer on this issue would be an important step in our nation's efforts in the direction of combating white supremacy. In many ways the importance of our police departments in confronting implicit bias is paramount in this struggle. Sheriff Bowen seems like a progressive person who might be willing to consider this topic as part of his commitment to the people he serves. As Kennnedy suggests, an interview from him would be an important service to our community as well.
In a book study group on “The Person You Mean to Be (How Good People Fight Bias)” by Dolly Chugh, I am learning that it takes “willful awareness” from all of us to combat implicit bias. I believe that includes encouraging our local law enforcement departments in making a point of being aware of implicit bias that may exist within their ranks. Inherent bias lives in all aspects of life, and we all need to be mindful of where it might be hiding, no matter where it exists.
Mary Helen Garoutte
La Grande
