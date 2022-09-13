It was disappointing to find out that Congressman Bentz failed to vote for the Inflation Reduction Act. It’s inconceivable that a bill benefiting all of us in Eastern Oregon and rural residents across the country received no votes from nearly half the members of Congress. It may be difficult to go against the party line, but that bill is all about the power of the U.S. to carry out the sort of policy that has gotten the country where it is today. Endless attacks against government, many conducted as a way to avoid paying taxes, have deceived us about how we got here.

The Inflation Reduction Act is filled with incentives that will have business booming across the country. This is how we developed our economy in the past, with government incentivizing entrepreneurs to move in new directions. There are endless examples, from Boeing to Tesla and coronavirus vaccine developers Moderna and Pfizer and many more. Biotechnology, information technology, nanotech, silicon manufacturing for solar panels — those and countless other innovations were built on government money. Apple’s products include memory, screen technology, GPS, batteries, networks and many other ideas and inventions funded by federal dollars.

