I write this letter in support of Robin Jolin, who is running for the La Grande School Board. I’ve had the privilege to collaborate with Robin as the caretaker of the garden within the Outdoor Sensory Classroom (OSC) at Central Elementary School. Together, we serve on a stakeholders committee to maintain the district’s OSC. Through this experience I have witnessed Robin to possess strong leadership skills. Robin is ambitious, a problem solver and extremely optimistic.

Though Robin is a wife, mother and a small business owner, she takes the time to be supportive of her child’s school. Robin has served on Central’s PTO board for the past two years. Robin’s ambition is to ensure all children receive a solid education. Thus, Robin’s goal is to support the La Grande School District board and staff in their efforts to provide a positive school experience for our youth.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.