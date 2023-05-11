I write this letter in support of Robin Jolin, who is running for the La Grande School Board. I’ve had the privilege to collaborate with Robin as the caretaker of the garden within the Outdoor Sensory Classroom (OSC) at Central Elementary School. Together, we serve on a stakeholders committee to maintain the district’s OSC. Through this experience I have witnessed Robin to possess strong leadership skills. Robin is ambitious, a problem solver and extremely optimistic.
Though Robin is a wife, mother and a small business owner, she takes the time to be supportive of her child’s school. Robin has served on Central’s PTO board for the past two years. Robin’s ambition is to ensure all children receive a solid education. Thus, Robin’s goal is to support the La Grande School District board and staff in their efforts to provide a positive school experience for our youth.
While I served as the co-chair of the Citizens for School Renovations in support of the LGSD bond levy, Robin attended meetings, was collaborative, engaged and volunteered to take on tasks to support our efforts. These tasks were completed efficiently.
When Robin learned of the need for a caretaker of the OSC garden, she was eagerly willing to take on the responsibility of this role. To ensure that the garden program would prosper, Robin is currently attending a master gardener course. Robin felt the course would enable her to properly care for the garden and to enhance the OSC gardening program. Robin has initiated collaboration with EOU personnel and private businesses to support the OSC.
It has been a pleasure to work alongside Robin because she is always so optimistic about finding ways to enhance the lives of children, to support LGSD and our community. I believe that Robin will be a strong addition to the La Grande School Board. Please join me in voting for Robin Jolin.
Suzy Mayes
La Grande
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.