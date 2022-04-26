Thank you, Phil Myer, for speaking up and letting us know, as bond supporters, where we are falling short of our efforts to educate all voters on the details of bond measure 31-105 (The Observer, letters to the editor, April 12). We would be the first to admit this bond package is a bit hard to believe, perhaps generating a feeling of “too good to be true.” With that said, please know that this measure will not extend the term of the original bond passed by voters in 2014. The bonds will still pay off in 2035 as initially intended and the 2021/2022 tax rate of $1.93 per $1,000 of assessed value will not be exceeded during the life of the bonds.
If approved, the $4.845 million will be used as the required match for an Oregon school facility grant of $4 million, bringing the total investment in facilities to $8.845 million. Hard to believe? Yes, it is, but it is absolutely true.
Perhaps voters would also be interested in knowing the May 17 vote is the culmination of a two-year process. Once the La Grande School District board members realized the potential savings from the refinance of the existing bonds in early 2020, they set their sights on Oregon’s matching grant. LGSD was ranked number 75 on the state’s “need list”, but many districts with better rankings had already passed bonds and received the grant (including Union, Imbler, North Powder, Enterprise, Wallowa and Baker), so there was hope even though funds are limited.
To determine if the district could qualify, an outside firm was hired to help complete the required facilities assessment and long-range plan, with other grants covering the cost of this work. The process was completed in November 2021 and the school board learned in December 2021 its efforts were successful. Passage of bond measure 31-105 is the final requirement.
This could easily be a once in a lifetime opportunity, so please “jump on the wagon,” as suggested by Phil. Let’s all vote yes on Measure 31-105 and continue investing in LGSD facilities, at no additional cost to taxpayers. To learn more, visit www.citizensforschoolrenovations.com.
Chris Panike
La Grande
