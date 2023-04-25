Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

In Neil Nisperos' piece in the April 15 Observer, "Grant County residents oppose joining Idaho" (originally published in the Blue Mountain Eagle), the author quotes Move Oregon's Border president Mike McCarter's assertion that "the border (between Oregon and Idaho) is an imaginary line."

McCarter's assertion is true only for the section of the border south of the confluence of the Owyhee River with the Snake River. North of that confluence, the border is defined by the (not imaginary) Snake River. The Snake River presents such a formidable barrier, especially through Hells Canyon, that for the entire length of Oregon's border with Idaho in Baker and Wallowa counties, there is only one road crossing the Snake, at Brownlee Dam, that gets you anywhere. (The crossing at Oxbow/Copperfield provides access only to a road that follows the east shore of the Snake downstream for a short distance and dead-ends at Hells Canyon Dam.)

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.