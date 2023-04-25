In Neil Nisperos' piece in the April 15 Observer, "Grant County residents oppose joining Idaho" (originally published in the Blue Mountain Eagle), the author quotes Move Oregon's Border president Mike McCarter's assertion that "the border (between Oregon and Idaho) is an imaginary line."
McCarter's assertion is true only for the section of the border south of the confluence of the Owyhee River with the Snake River. North of that confluence, the border is defined by the (not imaginary) Snake River. The Snake River presents such a formidable barrier, especially through Hells Canyon, that for the entire length of Oregon's border with Idaho in Baker and Wallowa counties, there is only one road crossing the Snake, at Brownlee Dam, that gets you anywhere. (The crossing at Oxbow/Copperfield provides access only to a road that follows the east shore of the Snake downstream for a short distance and dead-ends at Hells Canyon Dam.)
Besides the absurdity of ignoring natural geographic boundaries between states, I have other objections to joining the state of Idaho:
Total taxation may be higher in Oregon than in Idaho, but I would much rather pay income tax than sales tax; Idaho imposes a 6% sales tax even on groceries (one of only 13 states in the union that tax food).
The state of Oregon is also the easiest state in which to vote. Contrary to propaganda from Move Oregon's Border, elections conducted by all mail-in ballots are very secure (I cannot begin to imagine how anyone could vote more than once in Oregon, or could vote without providing proof of citizenship and residence), and Oregon makes maintaining your voter registration very easy.
Finally, living in Wallowa County, I have come to greatly appreciate the quality of health care available here; I fear that there would be a mass exodus of health care professionals from Wallowa County if they were forced to practice medicine with a reactionary Idaho-state Legislature butting in to the relationships with their patients.
So, I say: "Keep Idaho OUT of Oregon!"
Terry Hiatt
Enterprise
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.