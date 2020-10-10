As our country becomes more and more fractured by partisanship and factionalism, we in La Grande have the opportunity to put community before politics. In fact, it is for this reason that our city council elections are by design nonpartisan. The idea is that the nuts and bolts decisions made by city councilors should depend on our local needs, common sense and analysis of facts — not on national ideology or groupthink.
Because of this, I am troubled by the approach a group of candidates for La Grande City Council are taking. These candidates, Denise Wheeler, David Glabe, Alex McHaddad and John Bozarth, are trumpeting their endorsement by the Republican Party. They are allowing surrogates on the county Republican Party's website to describe them as "Conservative" and to label their opponents as "Liberals" or "Democrats."
While this kind of crass politicking may (or may not) work in national elections, it won't advance the needs of our community where we rely on each other and on straightforward solutions to common problems. Don't be fooled by the divisive labels they seek to adopt or cast on others. Rather, take the time to look at each candidate's accomplishments, experience and ideas and vote based on your own judgment of how that candidate can lead our community.
Max Koltuv
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.