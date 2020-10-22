I will be voting for Nicole Howard for La Grande City Council. She has been tested over the course of her first term on the council, and she has proven to be rigorously transparent, pragmatic and detail oriented. I have seen her at work in leadership positions at Eastern Oregon University, and she has shown an ability to work through tough choices that sometimes need to be made.
As a trained historian she scrutinizes details. She brings lessons from the past to bear on the present. She moved here with her family and cares about La Grande. This is precisely the sort of person La Grande needs to help us navigate the difficult years to come.
Peter Maille
La Grande
