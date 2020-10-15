I am voting for Denise Wheeler for Position 2 on the La Grande City Council because she is community minded, hardworking and service oriented. After moving to La Grande in 2002, Ms. Wheeler helped originate the first performances at the Elgin Opera House with her husband, Kenn, who teaches theater at Eastern Oregon University. Wheeler directs musical theater at La Grande High School and works at a local retirement center as a life enrichment assistant.
I noticed her in action on behalf of our community when she testified at the La Grande City Council meetings in 2018 to give input on a proposal to add recreational marijuana to the upcoming ballot. La Grande voters had turned this measure down several times and Ms.Wheeler felt the voters had already spoken. She showed tenacity and testified at two different meetings. The council reversed its vote after input from concerned citizens.
Denise fully supports our police and fire departments. She supports peaceful protests. She supports the functions of our library and recreation department and, within the budget, would like to improve them all to benefit our community.
With regard to COVID-19, she told me, “I do take it very seriously. My daughter had COVID-19 and has since recovered. I also work in an elder-care facility and I know the importance of protecting our residents and abiding by all of the COVID-19 protocols. But I have also seen the consequences of the lockdown. Because of all that I have seen and experienced, I think we need to open up cautiously and start rebuilding our community.”
Denise has shown tremendous organizational skills, listening ability and plain hard work as a leader in women's and youth groups. Now, she has a desire to expand her service in the community by serving on the La Grande City Council. Please join me in voting Denise Wheeler for Position 2 on the La Grande City Council.
Marie Rampton
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.