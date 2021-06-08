Recently, I heard of a worker shortage. A trip to La Grande showed evidence with many offers to hire. An online visit to the U.S. Department of Labor confirmed that, as of March, our nation is short about 8 million workers.
Some of the excuses for not earning jobs are the lack of child are, people wanting their old jobs back, the demand for jobs higher up the chain and, finally, if the government is paying me not to work, or more than I would be working, why should I get a job?
Here is where God comes in. Religion was, in fact, so important to George Washington that during his farewell address from presidency he said, “Of all dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. And let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion.”
Also, 50 of the signers of the Declaration of Independence were Christians. Perhaps we should return to Christian beliefs, such as good ethics and labor. Here is a Protestant work ethic (paraphrased from “What if Jesus Had Never Been Born?” by D. James Kennedy and Jerry Newcombe):
1. We do not worry.
2. We have help from God.
3. We have wisdom from God.
4. We are given power to persevere.
5. Whatever we do is for the glory of God.
Furthermore, “If anyone is not willing to work, he will not eat." While this can be interpreted harshly, think about it: If too many people do not work, eventually their finances or the government’s finances will run out, thus provoking economic shutdown and even famine.
In Christianity, honor is in all work, because we work for the glory of the Lord.
Noah Platz
Union
