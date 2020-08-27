One of the most troubling things about the current chaos going on in some of the major cities is the attack on law enforcement. Sadly, because of extremely lax governors and city mayors — most, if not all, are Democrat led — the police are treated horribly.
In some cases the leadership goes into the melee and sides with the idiots who are rioting.
And the press, like CNN, MSNBC and others on the left, side with the bad guys.
Such a thing as “police brutality” is rare, but the concept is used to lend credibility to the rioting numbskulls. I feel that someone or some organization finances the chaotic gatherings, perhaps George Soros or lesser agitators.
Local police and other law enforcement entities need our wholehearted support. The best way, perhaps, is to write letters, as you certainly do not want to go up to a cop during a bust or you most likely will be thrown into the pokey with the villain.
One way to be of some help is to have a Support Your Local Police sign in your yard. Calling in to a radio or television talk show is another way to show support.
One thing for certain is that we must back our law enforcement. Since so-called left-wing leadership will not do the job, we need to vote them out of office. I suggest we vote for Donald Trump, because if Joe Biden and gang get into office, things will get worse, much worse.
Stormy Burns
Joseph
