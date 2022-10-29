This November the voters of Union County must decide whether psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy will be offered in our cities and county.
There are a lot of misconceptions about psilocybin-assisted therapy out there, and many voters have not had the chance to research this issue to make an informed decision. As an ICU nurse for more than 30 years here in Union County, I often cared for patients who had attempted suicide or suffered from PTSD or addiction, so I became interested in treatment options and have been following the research for many years.
The research is overwhelmingly positive, with studies showing that many patients no longer have symptoms of depression or PTSD after completing just one session of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy. This therapy is not only more effective than any other currently available treatments, but it is also cost-effective. Side effects are rare and mild.
So, what does psilocybin-assisted therapy look like? First, there is a session with a licensed therapist to discuss what the patient wants to work on and what to expect. The session itself consists of the patient being administered the psilocybin as a capsule or tea, then lying on a sofa wearing headphones (playing soft music) and an eye shield while the medication takes effect. A trained attendant watches over the patient throughout the process until the effect wears off. Then the patient meets again with the licensed therapist to process the experience. A recent OPB NOVA episode “Can Psychedelics Cure?” is available online for more information.
Psilocybin will not be available for anyone to buy and take home for unsupervised use. It will only be available as a prescription, to be used only in a medical setting. The potential for adverse community effects like increased crime is very low.
Banning psilocybin-assisted therapy will put our local mental health providers at a disadvantage, possibly affecting recruitment of providers. A ban will not serve our veterans, who need effective treatment for PTSD. A ban will not serve our economy, since patients will have to travel for treatment. A ban will not serve our health.
Please vote no on the city and county psilocybin measures.
Cheryl Campbell
Imbler
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.