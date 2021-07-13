I was delighted to learn that “civics” is now required in the high school curriculum; however, there is a lot of fake news out there.
I was in junior high school when the McCarthy Communist hearings were held, and our teachers taught us about propaganda, which is a very important aspect of any civics class — how to recognize propaganda: weasel words, confusing correlation with causation, tautological reasoning rather than critical thinking — then taught us how to use multiple sources to gain perspective on issues.
Propaganda often uses name calling rather than well-developed arguments, bypassing reason and inserting emotion, rather than real information.
One would hope that “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn would be used as a reference to provide historical reference to matters pertaining to the evolution of civics.
I also encourage students to take the Citizenship Test. There are multiple samples of the tests on the internet.
Stuart Croghan
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.