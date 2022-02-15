I read the article about the consideration of removing the Marcus Whitman statue. This is very upsetting. Marcus Whitman and his wife left a footprint in the history of the then-known Oregon Territory. He was not the first settler in the region. The Hudson Bay Company was the first, and was still there when Whitman had his mission. This leads me to ask: Why is Whitman being blamed for the outbreak of measles? He may have had nothing to do with its outbreak. Look at us now, and the flu that began in China and transported here.
Then there is the comment on how he is dressed on the statue. Let’s face it, clothes wear out, and material for clothing was something that was not available. So what do you wear? You make your clothes out of what you can find: animal skins. I respect the Native Americans, but this issue reeks of “cancel culture” and, worse, “critical race theory” (which many say is not a theory). I was taught this in college and rejected it, not based on my race, but because it’s a flawed theory.
I have gotten off my subject, but we can’t keep removing statues because someone does not agree with its subject matter. All the issues stated by the CTUIR for the uprising of the Cayuse (property encroachment, immigration of settlers and illnesses) would have happened anyway, so why blame it on just Marcus Whitman? I say keep the statue as is, where it is, and don’t touch it.
Gail Baker
La Grande
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.