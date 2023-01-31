A response to Anne Morrison's Jan. 14 column (Thinking out loud: Is the Second Amendment our country's worst mistake?):
The U.S. Constitution was not ratified by a “small group of men,” but by conventions consisting of delegates elected by popular vote (or in at least one case, by popular referendum). The freedoms recognized in the Bill of Rights were not any sort of surprise, but had been the topic of ongoing debate. The Constitution likely would not have been ratified had the Bill of Rights not been added.
The Declaration of Independence begins (with an echo in the Preamble of the Constitution): “...Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among them are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” The rights of "life" and "liberty" ("life" including the right to self-defense) aren't conferred by kings, presidents or Legislatures. They are from natural law, dating from antiquity, inviolable, and apply to every human being, at all times, and in every place (excepting those convicted of crimes and imprisoned), whether written down or not, whether recognized or not.
Advocating repeal of the Second Amendment thus puts Morrison beyond even the leftist fringe. She may be correct that, in the current situation, the standing army of a tyrannical government would prevail over an armed citizenry. But it would be a Pyrrhic victory and end the grand experiment began by the Founders. As a nation, we still have not fully recovered from the Civil War.
The remainder of Morrison's proposal consists of assertions unsubstantiated by facts, or emotional appeals. Standard fare that passes for reasoned argument from the left, accompanied by wisps of misandry and religious bigotry.
Leftists are constantly trying to disarm law-abiding citizens while ignoring the numerous other ways that we know gun violence and mass shootings can be reduced. It reflects their authoritarian bent that also seeks to restrict or eliminate other basic freedoms such as freedom of speech, freedom of the press and freedom of religion.
Stephen Boe
La Grande
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.