A response to Anne Morrison's Jan. 14 column (Thinking out loud: Is the Second Amendment our country's worst mistake?):

The U.S. Constitution was not ratified by a “small group of men,” but by conventions consisting of delegates elected by popular vote (or in at least one case, by popular referendum). The freedoms recognized in the Bill of Rights were not any sort of surprise, but had been the topic of ongoing debate. The Constitution likely would not have been ratified had the Bill of Rights not been added.

