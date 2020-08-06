I am writing to raise awareness for the growing amount of tax revenue bypassing La Grande and Union County on a regular basis.
We are currently losing out on our fair share of this money because of the choice to disallow the lawful sale of recreational cannabis. This aggravates and unnecessarily complicates the lives of a growing number of our local residents and numerous visitors who simply seek to purchase a legal, taxable product — no different, now, than gas, groceries, alcohol and tobacco.
Each year, the state redistributes tax revenue from its lucrative cannabis industry back to those — and only those — cities and counties that have participated in recreational sales. La Grande’s limited sale of medicinal cannabis is a step in the right direction, but it fails to properly serve the whole community, while also falling short of helping the financial needs of the city and surrounding county. If La Grande and Union County could see the increasing benefit of allowing the lawful sale of a legal product, our sizable share of the tax revenue would be returned to us with significant financial benefit to all concerned.
I have requested this matter be placed on the upcoming ballot. Despite the sudden and severe restrictions of COVID-19, nearly 1,000 signatures have been collected from those who support the local sale of legal, adult-use cannabis. It is time to repeal the ban, allow our citizens to vote on the matter and let this legal, taxable product finally work for us.
Rona Lindsey
La Grande
