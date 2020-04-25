Here we are quickly nearing election time, and for the first time in a long while, we have more than one candidate running for the office of Union County Sheriff. With so many choices, we should all do our research and make our decision carefully.
I believe four terms is enough for the current sheriff. Many write in or post on social media their support for Sheriff Rasmussen, and others tell of how they were wronged by him or his staff. Either way, four terms is long enough, and it is time for a change in command. Let's see what someone else can do for the county.
On Nov. 4, 2019, a letter was published in The Observer announcing the Union County Law Enforcement Association was endorsing Boyd Rasmussen in the upcoming election. On March 14, 2020, a letter was published stating the Union County Law Enforcement Association changed who it is endorsing and is now supporting deputy Cody Bowen. This is a red flag for me and suggests that staff in this office has little belief in their current leader. In addition, within a short period, three sergeants have walked away and distanced themselves from the sheriff’s office. Although I don’t know the details behind this, it makes me question the internal continuity of this office and furthers my belief that a change in leadership is needed.
Looking at the three challengers, I believe Bill Miller to be the most viable and logical choice.
Mr. Rollins is a veteran, but so is Bill. I thank them both for their service. Mr. Rollins has a background in military policing and security, but he would still need to attend the Oregon Police Academy to become certified, and this would come at additional expense to Union County taxpayers. Bill is already certified.
Deputy Bowen has spent the majority of his law enforcement career as the DARE instructor and school resource officer. Although he appears to be a very charismatic, well-liked individual, his overall law enforcement experience pales in comparison to Bill’s. Bill has more tools in his belt.
I have read all of the many endorsements from former law enforcement professionals in this county in support of Bill, and they are all testaments to Bill’s skills and ability to be our next sheriff. I trust their words and opinions.
Sheri Benitez
La Grande
