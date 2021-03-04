I enjoyed your Feb. 23, 2021, article about the changes to the Union County Sheriff's Office under the direction of our new sheriff, Cody Bowen. I was very pleased to hear that Sheriff Bowen is "eager to find a way to help people suffering from mental illness," which as you noted was one of the commitments of his campaign.
I would like to see your coverage of the sheriff's office expanded to address the theme raised by the brilliant seventh-grader Miri Koltuv and eloquently supported by Mary Helen Garoutte in recent letters to the editor. Specifically, how is the sheriff's office addressing the national concerns raised about implicit bias among police personnel toward people of color?
For example, in the hiring process described in The Observer, is multicultural experience a job criterion? Are job candidates tested and/or scrutinized on the extent of their biases? Will training be provided to current employees to ensure that people of color living in Union County or visitors to our community are not subject to different enforcement practices than would a white resident or visitor?
I look forward to seeing a future interview with Sheriff Bowen in The Observer and/or a direct statement from him on the opinion page.
Patricia Kennedy
Union
