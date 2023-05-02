I write letters to the editors because I see too few articles and letters expressing the values that I hold. I doubt that my point of view will make a difference to those who disagree strongly with me. Nevertheless, I know that many people share my same values, and I think our values should be strengthened.
What are my values? I value life, and that is why I object to civilians stashing weapons of war that have no other purpose other than to kill fellow human beings — many fellow human beings.
I value my country and my participation as a citizen. I believe it is my responsibility to be knowledgeable and informed in order to make the important decisions involved in voting. I feel obligated to know the values of the candidates for whom I vote. I study the Constitution of the United States and the history of the 200-plus years of the country and I realize my responsibility for the continuance of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for everyone who lives here.
I value truth, honor and respect. I will not be swayed by declarations that the truth does not matter, that education and judicial systems should not be honored, or that the rights of people who are different are not to be respected.
I value Nature. I believe that water, air, flora and fauna must be used judiciously and maintained for future generations. Valuable resources must be used wisely for our quality of life now and in the future.
I value the Sacred. Everything in Creation has a purpose, whether or not I understand what it is. The human family continues to ponder the meaning of life through the centuries. For me, the best answer is the power of Love.
Whether others agree with my values or not, I welcome knowing what they are thinking. My values include the right of everyone to think, and to say what they think. Thanks to the local newspapers for making that possible.
Evelyn Swart
Joseph
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.