I write letters to the editors because I see too few articles and letters expressing the values that I hold. I doubt that my point of view will make a difference to those who disagree strongly with me. Nevertheless, I know that many people share my same values, and I think our values should be strengthened.

What are my values? I value life, and that is why I object to civilians stashing weapons of war that have no other purpose other than to kill fellow human beings — many fellow human beings.

