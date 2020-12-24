I am appalled to see that our representative-elect, Bobby Levy, signed on to the Texas attorney general’s failed effort to disenfranchise millions of voters in four states. More specifically, the Texas AG attempted to stop the Electoral College from counting the votes of the four swing states that just happened to support Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
And what was the big problem that Texas sought to address? These four states, as well as many others, had expanded the ability for their citizens to vote by mail. Never mind that no state has the ability to dictate to another state how to conduct their elections. Levy must surely realize there is nothing wrong with voting by mail. Oregon has proven many times over two decades that voting by mail is a secure and economical way to conduct elections, and Levy herself has just been elected by this very system.
I'm sure Levy is sincere in her support of election integrity, but watching a debunked propaganda video is no way to develop an informed opinion about anything. I hope for all of our sakes that Levy can make better decisions in the future.
Jon White
La Grande
