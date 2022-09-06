In response to the editorial calling for ideas for the $3 million La Grande is set to receive from the American Rescue Plan, here's mine:

Spend it working on our security, which benefits all. Start by convening a circle of citizens for multiple deliberative sessions where open questions are asked, listening is a priority, power is shared and people have the freedom to document successes, suggest new views and new questions and address conflicts. Set up a process that is different than choosing from canned alternatives or voting on priorities.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.