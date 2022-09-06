In response to the editorial calling for ideas for the $3 million La Grande is set to receive from the American Rescue Plan, here's mine:
Spend it working on our security, which benefits all. Start by convening a circle of citizens for multiple deliberative sessions where open questions are asked, listening is a priority, power is shared and people have the freedom to document successes, suggest new views and new questions and address conflicts. Set up a process that is different than choosing from canned alternatives or voting on priorities.
For example, two security risks, deeply injurious to a sense of community, have been highlighted by recent news in Eastern Oregon:
1) Decades of increasing mass shootings highlight the risk from alienated young men with guns and the glorification of anger and violence they find on the internet. What works, what can be done to give people a positive sense of contribution and community?
2) The increasing size and weight of cars and pickups, along with the attitudes of many drivers, increases the risk of traffic injuries and fatalities. What works, what can be done to reduce these risks?
In addition, there are risks from fire, heat, smoke, flood and drought. A deliberative process can enlist people's wisdom and creativity.
Peter Donovan
La Grande
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.