And so once again we moved to recover from yet another mass shooting, the 71st of the year, only six weeks into 2023, only to hear legislative “hopes and prayers” messages from our national leaders, with no substantive and meaningful action. It is worth dissecting the major blockade that has thus far prevented significant action.
Amendment II of our Constitution states that “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
This amendment was ratified in 1791, a time when the memory of a national war to gain our independence from Great Britain was very fresh in the minds of the Founding Fathers. Weaponry was primitive, and single-shot only. There were no automatic rifles, no high-capacity magazines, no high-velocity armor-piercing bullets, nothing to compare whatsoever with our current state of the art.
Had our Founding Fathers had the farsightedness to envision America in 2023, is it probable that they would have written these words into the Constitution? With hundreds of thousands of gun-related deaths over the past years, might they not have written words that address our current devastation?
Assuredly there would have been great discussion about ways to craft laws that both protect then current threats while preventing future societal damage. Can any serious scholar of history believe that they would have done nothing, letting such a major national disaster continue unabated? While many in our courts and on the far-right claim to be constitutional originalists, it is unreasonable to believe that the original intent of this amendment was to allow and indeed facilitate our current national disaster.
Our Founding Fathers did everything they could to anticipate the development of our nation in a positive and sustainable manner. It is impossible for me to believe that they would have sat and allowed such a destructive interpretation of our governing documents.
Bruce E. Becker
Bend
