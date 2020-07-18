I read the commentary from Ms. Rector (My Voice: It's time to stop blaming, The Observer's July 16 edition) about forgiving the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church for their role in the explosion of COVID-19 cases in our county and I disagree. The conditions aren't yet right for that.
If someone gives you (or your community) a black eye, it's going to be a lot easier to forgive if they apologize for it and admit that it was an unacceptable act, it was selfish, it was regrettable, and they'll never do it again. I haven't heard anything like that from the Lighthouse Church, and so they remain unforgiven.
Dan White
La Grande
