I want to compliment Tom Herrmann for his recent commonsense letter regarding the lockdown phenomenon.
Gov. Kate Brown’s lockdown orders, including police-state threats against citizens, are unscientific and ill-advised. The damage inflicted by lockdowns is not about Wall Street. After a dip in the market in March 2020, Wall Street has gone along quite unhurt. Not so for the vulnerable sector of society, where damage has been especially harsh. Closed businesses, job loss, depression, substance abuse, suicides and abusive relationships are all exacerbated by lockdowns. Notice that public employees still get their paycheck while staying home and mandating others to lock down.
While news across the nation has concentrated on a specific narrative, other epidemiologists take a different view. Dr John Ioannidis, physician and research scientist at Stanford University, said early on that COVID-19 predictions were way off, and called the global response to it a "once-in-a-century evidence fiasco." His advice: protect the most vulnerable while getting on with the business of living and using sensible precautions for the rest.
To my friends who contend that scientific proof of mask wearing efficacy is weak at best, I would say that the standard of proof to elevate a theory to the status of a known fact is a very high bar. Waiting for that bar to be reached before engaging in simple precautions does not make sense.
Commonsense discretion such as keeping your distance, assiduous hand-washing and wearing masks should not give anybody anxiety.
Wes Rampton
La Grande
