Recently the World Health Organization issued a statement cautioning against the use of lockdowns as the primary means of controlling the COVID-19 virus (The Spectator, Oct. 8). Interestingly, the White House issued a similar statement a few days later. Since these two entities usually disagree, we may want to pay attention. Alas, Gov. Brown is doubling down on lockdown restrictions in certain counties. Even our La Grande city manager has extended the city’s emergency declaration.
The rationale for limiting lockdowns is not merely financial: There is a human cost far beyond any decrease in economic activity. The anguish induced by loss of jobs and businesses is obvious and, I think, not given enough attention by the state. Just as real are other effects of social isolation and inactivity produced by a lockdown. By now we have plenty of evidence for the increase in drug and alcohol abuse, depression, suicide, spousal and child abuse, and related damaging effects. Despite the heroic efforts of our public and private school teachers, online education is proving inferior to in-class education. Moreover, the resulting isolation is a cause of depression among students.
The Oregon Health Authority Center for Health Statistics website is informative. One finds that since the lockdowns started in week 12, total weekly deaths in Oregon have been significantly higher than the week-by-week five-year average for 2015-2019. Even after subtracting COVID-19-related deaths, there have been about 1,500 deaths in excess of the previous five-year average since week 12. The OHA site states: “Since mid-March, deaths attributed to COVID-19 account for 31% of the observed excess over the 5-year historical average for that period.” Thus, excess non-COVID-19 deaths have been more than double those directly caused by the virus.
I readily agree with those who point out that correlation does not prove causality. However, one can hardly avoid the suspicion that a good many of these non-COVID-19 deaths are related to the lockdown. In setting policy, our governor ought to take into account human costs outside her narrow focus on COVID-19 deaths.
Tom Herrmann
La Grande
