I was saddened by reading that KEOL at Eastern Oregon University will be defunded for the 2021-22 school year. I am also frustrated with the lack of understanding of what being associated with KEOL means to students.
Being a volunteer at KEOL from 2012 to 2017 allowed me to improve my verbal communication skills tremendously. I was also editor-in-chief of The Voice during my senior year and that too helped me learn how to communicate better. That’s what makes KEOL and The Voice so important to the EOU community: communication. Understanding how to communicate better with one another is a key element to a successful future.
I disagree with Zachary Cahill’s opinion that radio may become obsolete. Low-power community radio station license applications have increased over the past several years. Internet and satellite radio aren’t going away any time soon, and while both influence terrestrial radio stations, in smaller rural communities like La Grande, radio stations like KEOL offer an important option: no corporate sponsorship/influence. They also are a great training ground for the radio personalities and journalists of tomorrow.
Also, KEOL is one of the few remaining free-form radio stations, meaning there is no set “playlist” that DJs must follow. They are the masters of their own shows, selecting whatever they would like to play, under the guidance of FCC regulations.
Even if 2,500 words were allowed here, I wouldn’t have enough to cover what KEOL has meant to so many over the past 40-plus years. Long live KEOL!
Rory Noble
Baker City
