The article “VA plan calls for big changes” (The Observer, April 23, 2022) states: “The VA in mid-March released a report from the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission to modernize and realign the VA health care system. The AIR Commission listed among its recommendations that the Walla Walla VA reduce services to primary care and mental health, which could result in the facility being reclassified as a community-based outpatient clinic, known better as a CBOC, rather than a full medical center.”
The article says Sen. Ron Wyden “plans to personally visit the Department of Veterans Affairs regarding recommendations to reduce services to the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla.”
I am a veteran, and I am also a member of the Veterans Advisory Council in Union County. And although I appreciate Sen. Wyden’s desire to protect the veterans health care system, there are two reasons why I am opposed to the veterans health care system being separate from the civilian health care system: (1) The VA doesn’t have any medical services that the civilian medical world doesn’t have. (2) The current VA health care system doesn’t include all veterans because a veteran’s income has to fall below a certain level for him or her to qualify, even though we all served.
Therefore, the VA modernization should be to give all veterans an identification card (similar to an insurance card); give the veterans a list of what the VA will pay for; and allow veterans to go to any health care facility, just like civilians do for any other insurance coverage.
To maintain a separate VA health care entity from the civilian health care system costs the taxpayers too much money, and is redundantly redundant.
Lucy Gilchrist Lauman
Summerville
