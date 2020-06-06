Why say “Black Lives Matter”? Don't all lives matter? It seems to me there is an unspoken assumption behind these questions that is based on faulty thinking. The assumption is that if I say Black Lives Matter, there must be some other lives that don't matter to me. Singling out black lives for affirmation offends because it leaves others out. And if I'm not black, I feel excluded. I call this faulty thinking because one statement does not negate the other.
If I say Black Lives Matter, it is a statement that can stand alone with no underlying assumptions. It doesn't affirm or negate any other group. It's just a statement I wish to make. Do I believe all lives matter? Of course I do. It's another statement I could easily choose to make. I could even say that if all lives matter, then surely black lives are included in that.
There are times, however, within our society that it is imperative to affirm that, within the “all,” Black Lives Matter. We are in the midst of one of those times.
There are people who denigrate black lives. Unarmed black men are killed at an alarming rate. The truth of that is starkly before us as never before because we all walk around with cameras in our hands so actions are being documented. The graphic images of the death of George Floyd are seared into our consciousness. We cannot deny the truth that black lives are in danger. George Floyd Matters. Ahmaud Arbery Matters. Black Lives Matter.
The silence has been broken about what is happening to black lives in America. Let that reality never be forgotten. Don't be distracted by the few who have turned to violence in the streets. Keep focused on the real issue of danger to black lives. Don't let it persist to another generation. Stand up for black lives. Make the change. Remind our country over and over that Black Lives Matter!
Colleen Nelson, retired pastor
La Grande
