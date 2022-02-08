Oregon leaders have put schools in difficult positions at the expense of our children. As an educator in Northeastern Oregon I have watched my students and own children suffer as a result of mask mandates and social distancing rules for two years.
Students are demonstrating deficits in social/emotional skills, speech and language and in academics. There are increased mental health concerns among both students and school staff. School boards are tasked with enforcing the mandates or risk losing funding. Administrators “threaten” students with the loss of extracurricular activities and more online school due to school closures if they don’t comply. The teacher’s union continues to conspire with Oregon leaders as they control public schools. All while masked students and staff continue to fall ill with COVID, the flu and other normal illnesses that circulate through schools.
Mask mandates and social distancing rules are costing us our future. It’s time schools, staff, parents and students demand local control and that mask wearing becomes an individual choice.
Allie Scott
Union
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.