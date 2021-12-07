In Anna Maxwell’s screed to the La Grande School District, her confirmation bias is hard to ignore ("An open view to the La Grande School District," Nov. 23).
Fact-finding should be independent of our personal belief system. A principled investigation should be objective and based solely on facts, gathering a number of testimonies to make the best determination possible to address a disputed incident.
Ms. Maxwell stated that there is “little to investigate,” so she has constructed a pseudo-event scenario to inform everyone involved what really happened on the night of the football competition between Gladstone and La Grande and most likely was not in attendance.
She has subjectively decided — without factual information — that Gladstone, its players, coaches and parents would not fabricate a story about being on the receiving end of racial epithets. She has labeled La Grande’s athletic team, its coaches and referees as white supremacists, pointing the finger of judgment of guilt without qualification.
Having taken a definite side, she has not only implicated the La Grande team and its officials, but has decided the parents are racist as well. A detailed punishment and reeducation plan has been outlined by her. There is no mention about the possibility of poor sportsmanship or an exaggeration of events concerning the Gladstone team who suffered defeat.
Her letter has convinced me that the mindset of prejudice will never be remedied and is a cogent example of ideology interfering with sound reason. I do not believe racism is a growing problem, except for those who promote themselves using racism.
Andrew Leigh Morse
Silverton
