Alex McHaddad is 2016 graduate of Eastern Oregon University with a degree in public administration, politics and economics. Alex has also spent the past three years as executive director of the Blue Mountain Translator District.
As a citizen of La Grande, Alex is concerned about how best to support La Grande businesses. He believes one way is to address regulations that make it difficult for local businesses to operate. As mayor, Alex would make recommendations to the city councilors on how best to improve those regulations.
Improving La Grande's internet through better broadband service would also help boost La Grande's economy. This would help new businesses with employees who work from home.
Alex would also encourage the city councilors to change the city's snow-removal policies. He would have the Public Works Department begin snow removal at 2 inches, arterial routes and other areas of La Grande at 4 inches. Alex would eventually like to see all snow removal begin at 2 inches. Currently, snow removal begins at 6 inches. This is concerning for many La Grande citizens, because it is more likely and more hazardous that someone could fall and injure themselves when having to walk or drive on 5 inches of compacted snow for several days.
I support Alex as the best choice for La Grande's next mayor. Please vote Alex McHaddad for mayor.
Sharon Cheney
La Grande
