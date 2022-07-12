Thank you for opening a conversation about universal health care for all Oregonians (“Being up-front about cost of universal health care,” June 23, The Observer).
As you stated, the benefits are many: freedom from medical debt and bankruptcy, lower overall costs, inclusion of vision, hearing, and dental care, freedom to choose any provider, freedom from insurance hassles, and freedom from health care access worries. The question of how we pay for all of this is a good and important question.
First, let’s look at what the costs are now. Recent data (2020) showed that health care cost per capita in the USA was $12,000; the average cost for comparable countries was $5,800. We are already spending more money than any other country, and it’s not because we are getting twice as much health care.
Most of us know someone who cannot afford needed health care or prescription medications, or are uninsured due to high insurance premiums. Most Americans (93%) do not believe they are getting good value for all this spending, and an estimated 44% of American adults struggle to pay for health care (West Health/Gallup poll, March 31,2022).
Medical debt is the leading cause of personal bankruptcy in the USA, while health insurance corporations are making billions in profits, with an increasing share of those profits coming from our tax dollars.
This fragmented, broken system is unsustainable and big change is needed. The Joint Task Force on Universal Health Care has been working on developing the Health Care for All Oregon Plan since 2019. This group continues to listen to public input to develop a plan that will be affordable while providing health care to all Oregonians.
The proposed tax structures are progressive, ensuring much greater equity in health care costs. Increases in income tax are very unlikely to even come close to the high costs that families are now paying.
Universal health care will provide many freedoms, and all freedoms have costs. I believe Oregonians will agree and take a leadership role once again. Join us at Health Care for All Oregon, www.hcao.org.
Cheryl Campbell
Imbler
