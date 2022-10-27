I wholeheartedly endorse Mat Miles for mayor of La Grande. He is a proven leader who works well with others to solve tough problems. Mat is the clear choice to impact positive change for our citizens, our public safety, our roads and our local businesses.

Mat is an Iraq combat veteran. He has a long and successful track record as a school administrator here locally, and he has served our community in countless volunteer positions through his church and local organizations. He also is a local business owner.

