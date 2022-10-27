I wholeheartedly endorse Mat Miles for mayor of La Grande. He is a proven leader who works well with others to solve tough problems. Mat is the clear choice to impact positive change for our citizens, our public safety, our roads and our local businesses.
Mat is an Iraq combat veteran. He has a long and successful track record as a school administrator here locally, and he has served our community in countless volunteer positions through his church and local organizations. He also is a local business owner.
Mat has a heart for serving local people, and being newly retired, he has the time to dedicate to pouring his all into leadership as mayor of La Grande.
Mat is a good listener who examines all sides of an issue, makes a decision and follows through. He is an experienced, collaborative leader who will work with everyone for a better community.
If you are ready for a leader who will focus on safer and improved streets, the unresolved homeless issues, responsible use of tax dollars, better support of LGPD and LGFD, improving the local business environment and a new direction for La Grande, vote Mat Miles for La Grande mayor.
Mark Simmons
Elgin
Former Speaker of the Oregon House
