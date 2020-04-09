I met Bill during the Basic Police Academy in Salem. Bill and I took to each other pretty easily as we were the two oldest guys in the class. I could tell right away that Bill was a straight shooter and a man who kept his word. Both are genuine characteristics I look for in my friends.
About halfway through our academy, a fellow student was being harassed by another student. She was fearful of how to handle the situation and of reprisal. She came to Bill and I, asking for our advice. While she told us the story, Bill listened patiently to her and gave his full attention. She was very adamant that she did not want to report the harassing incidents and just wanted them to go away.
Bill explained to her that the repeated incidents were severe enough they should be reported to our training supervisor. With utmost compassion, Bill explained to this student that as officers/deputies, we are held to the highest standard because of the trust given to us by the public when we take the oath. Bill even suggested that we go with the student when she spoke to our training sergeant and volunteered to remain by her side through the process.
In the end, our fellow student was able to stand up for herself and tell her story. She graduated the academy with us and went on with her career.
If you want a leader for sheriff who will show compassion, caring and understanding to those in need, then you should vote Bill Miller for sheriff of Union County.
Scott Williams
Grants Pass
